All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey3821123247119104
Hartford3720123245112108
Springfield3921134147127125
Providence341711334010593
Charlotte3821152044132112
WB/Scranton371617133695115
Lehigh Valley351314623495111
Bridgeport4115184438110127

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica34245505312887
Rochester3721132145136135
Toronto3419122141111114
Laval301612203499104
Syracuse341515313494109
Belleville321517003094101
Cleveland3613164333102123

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago38257425612393
Manitoba362211214711088
Rockford341614313694102
Iowa3818163140107105
Milwaukee4119182242118126
Grand Rapids3715155237100112
Texas3312154230101119

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton35247315211885
Ontario342273249135101
Colorado3720113346120110
Bakersfield32169433910293
Henderson33181221399791
Abbotsford31151231349692
Tucson341318212991125
San Diego331318202886111
San Jose3614211029106142

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford 4, Manitoba 3

Utica 4, Rochester 2

Charlotte 6, Syracuse 1

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1

Iowa 6, San Diego 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Hartford 0

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0

WB/Scranton 5, Cleveland 2

Springfield 3, Providence 2

Laval 3, Texas 2

Rockford 1, Chicago 0

Stockton 2, Ontario 1

Tucson 3, Bakersfield 2

Colorado 4, Henderson 0

Toronto at Belleville, ppd

Sunday's Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you