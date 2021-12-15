All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield2214620306961
Charlotte25131020288773
Hartford1912421276449
Providence2111631265752
Hershey2010721235765
WB/Scranton219912214863
Bridgeport2581313206378
Lehigh Valley2151141155270

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica2017120367238
Rochester2113800268179
Cleveland2310823257073
Laval23111020247881
Toronto2110911226475
Belleville22111100226463
Syracuse2181021196172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago2317411368154
Manitoba2315710317455
Rockford2110911225571
Grand Rapids2291021216469
Iowa2291021216666
Milwaukee23101210217178
Texas2171031186378

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton2015221337648
Ontario1913501277356
Colorado2110812236762
Henderson1910711225753
Tucson199820205363
San Diego199910195357
Abbotsford198821196059
Bakersfield176812154455
San Jose1971110155381

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 11, Rochester 1

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 1

Milwaukee 6, Iowa 3

Henderson 4, Tucson 3

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 4, Rochester 2

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Syracuse 4, Toronto 2

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Manitoba at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

