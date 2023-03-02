All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey5333135273159136
Providence5231118272159139
Charlotte5330183265168160
Springfield5226202458159156
Lehigh Valley5326213358160163
Hartford5223203655155163
Bridgeport5223217154168173
WB/Scranton5322233552143153

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto5437142177187162
Syracuse5226194359183169
Utica5326205259159159
Rochester5126213156168171
Laval5322227253195195
Cleveland5222244250169199
Belleville5422274149170202

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas5229137368188147
Milwaukee5231163267175146
Manitoba5129163364161153
Rockford5426204460171178
Iowa5423225455152165
Chicago5223243251155183
Grand Rapids5222253249150193

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary5437143077196138
Coachella Valley5034104274179132
Abbotsford5431192266182161
Colorado5229174264151138
Ontario5330193164168147
Bakersfield5224242252156161
Tucson5424264052169184
San Jose5221261447140178
Henderson5420290545144158
San Diego5515391031139216

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Rockford 3

Milwaukee 1, Iowa 0

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 3

Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 3

Laval 7, Rochester 5

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 5

Utica 4, Belleville 1

Abbotsford 3, Ontario 2

Calgary 3, Coachella Valley 1

Henderson 6, San Diego 5

Thursday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you