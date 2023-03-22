All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence6137148284184165
Hershey6037165281178153
Charlotte6135203376198177
Springfield6132222571186174
Lehigh Valley6231253368187190
Bridgeport6128257164198207
Hartford6126244763185196
WB/Scranton6125265560167181

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto6140182183206185
Syracuse6030225368207194
Utica6130236268183184
Rochester6028254363195202
Belleville6227286161199223
Laval6125267360211217
Cleveland5926265259192221

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas6133178377221177
Milwaukee6035203275198172
Manitoba6033195374190183
Iowa6330245469187189
Rockford6129235467185201
Chicago5926273358178205
Grand Rapids6125294357169219

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary6243153190223155
Coachella Valley5941124288219156
Abbotsford6235212476206181
Colorado6133205374182162
Ontario6130264165182181
Bakersfield6029272262180187
Tucson6127286060185204
San Jose6126301457173213
Henderson6223340551164184
San Diego6219411140159239

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Syracuse 3, Rochester 2

Texas 3, Coachella Valley 1

Tucson 4, Ontario 1

Colorado 8, San Jose 0

Iowa 4, San Diego 3

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

