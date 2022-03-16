All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield5632175271179173
Providence5128173362160140
Charlotte5731224066193170
Hartford5327195261157155
Hershey5729214365164153
WB/Scranton5625234458153172
Bridgeport5823256456161176
Lehigh Valley5520257350144178

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica5335126076189144
Toronto5026203156170169
Laval5026213055164166
Belleville5127222056159159
Syracuse5526216260165177
Rochester5728234262188207
Cleveland5521237453153185

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago5535105580183139
Manitoba5231172266161142
Milwaukee5930224367175177
Grand Rapids5626235259154164
Rockford5124233152146163
Iowa5423245253149158
Texas5421226553166181

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton493594175177129
Ontario5133114373203158
Colorado5329174365178154
Bakersfield4924164557156146
Abbotsford5026194157165146
Henderson4824203152145145
San Diego4821252044140154
Tucson4917274139130194
San Jose5018292139157210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Rockford 4, Cleveland 3

Utica 3, Belleville 2

Manitoba 2, Abbotsford 1

Wednesday's Games

Grand Rapids 5, Texas 4

Syracuse 4, Hartford 2

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 2

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 2

San Jose at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hershey at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Laval, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

