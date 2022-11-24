All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence1710232254943
Bridgeport1610330235847
Hershey1610420224436
Charlotte1710511225353
WB/Scranton158511184234
Springfield177703175050
Lehigh Valley147610153843
Hartford155613144055

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto1610510215752
Rochester169511205351
Cleveland158502186262
Syracuse167612176259
Belleville167810155663
Laval1851030135670
Utica135611123440

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee1511400226041
Manitoba148420184943
Texas177622185456
Rockford158601176052
Iowa146422164445
Grand Rapids167810155169
Chicago145720124253

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado1610510214841
Ontario159501194738
Tucson159510194848
Calgary169610196149
Coachella Valley148420185146
Bakersfield158610174445
San Jose168701174147
Abbotsford147601154348
San Diego1761100125054
Henderson1851300104559

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Abbotsford 3, Laval 2

Bridgeport 6, Hartford 3

Syracuse 5, Toronto 3

Utica 3, Belleville 2

WB/Scranton 5, Charlotte 2

Hershey 2, Springfield 1

Rochester 4, Providence 3

Rockford 7, Texas 2

Ontario 5, San Jose 1

Tucson 3, San Diego 1

Thursday's Games

Coachella Valley 4, Calgary 3

Friday's Games

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 8 p.m.

