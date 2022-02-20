All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield4726145259151145
Providence4122133350124108
Hartford4423154252128127
Charlotte4726183055162139
Hershey4825173356146136
WB/Scranton4620212345117141
Lehigh Valley4517196343122143
Bridgeport4818215445127144

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica443095065160116
Toronto3922133148133130
Laval3821143045126125
Rochester4724183253160169
Belleville4021190042126122
Syracuse4219184143119134
Cleveland4415215338123154

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago4629104365152119
Manitoba4326142155129113
Milwaukee4924203253144148
Rockford4321183146120130
Grand Rapids4620195247128141
Iowa4520194246128129
Texas4215185439126145

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton402883160139102
Ontario422793360170132
Bakersfield3920114448128116
Henderson4022152147126117
Colorado4624163354150134
Abbotsford4121163146138122
Tucson4116222135112159
San Diego4016222034112134
San Jose4315271031128180

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Belleville 5, Toronto 4

Charlotte 4, Cleveland 2

WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 2

Providence 3, Hartford 1

Syracuse 6, Rochester 3

Utica 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 5, Iowa 3

San Jose 7, Texas 6

Tucson 4, Henderson 3

Abbotsford 2, Colorado 1

Ontario 4, San Diego 3

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 3

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 6, Charlotte 5

Bridgeport 2, Hartford 0

Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 3

Laval 5, Rochester 1

Providence 4, Hershey 1

Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Chicago 5, Iowa 1

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Colorado 4, Abbotsford 2

Ontario 4, San Diego 3

Texas 4, San Jose 1

Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

