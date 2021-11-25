All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield1713220286041
Hartford1611320245438
Hershey168521194551
Charlotte178720185451
WB/Scranton178702183851
Providence156531163843
Bridgeport1851012134460
Lehigh Valley163841113952

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica1413100265628
Cleveland158313204545
Toronto148411184746
Rochester159600185853
Laval157710155151
Belleville157800144348
Syracuse155721134049

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Manitoba169610195143
Chicago148411184338
Iowa138410174733
Grand Rapids157521174547
Texas146611144343
Rockford125610113445
Milwaukee154101094158

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario1411201235941
Stockton1310120224631
Henderson147511164041
Bakersfield136511143841
Colorado156702144651
San Diego136610133942
Abbotsford114421113130
Tucson125610113140
San Jose135710113651

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

WB/Scranton 3, Charlotte 2

Wednesday's Games

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 1

Belleville 3, Syracuse 2

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 3

Hershey 4, Providence 3

Rochester 4, Utica 2

Grand Rapids 6, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 5, San Jose 1

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa at Henderson, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

