EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte4400081510
Providence4301071310
WB/Scranton32010587
Bridgeport4310061411
Hershey4211051110
Lehigh Valley31110378
Springfield5230041313
Hartford301112711

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cleveland4310061715
Toronto32100496
Rochester5320061517
Belleville5221051920
Syracuse4110241817
Utica31200257
Laval5131031319

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Manitoba430107189
Texas4310061410
Grand Rapids4220041417
Rockford21100258
Milwaukee312002910
Iowa402022713
Chicago202000410

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
San Jose22000474
Bakersfield32010598
Ontario431006179
Abbotsford321004913
Coachella Valley3210041210
Colorado3210041310
Tucson21100247
San Diego3120021212
Henderson4130021313
Calgary303000815

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Abbotsford 4, Coachella Valley 3

Charlotte 5, Hershey 4

Utica 3, Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 5, Providence 4

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

Springfield 5, Belleville 2

WB/Scranton 2, Laval 1

Manitoba 5, Chicago 2

Texas 2, Iowa 0

Colorado 6, Calgary 2

Ontario 2, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Grand Rapids 1

Charlotte 3, Hershey 2

Bridgeport 5, Laval 2

Manitoba 5, Milwaukee 2

Syracuse 6, Rochester 2

Texas 4, Iowa 3

WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 3

Cleveland 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Providence 2, Utica 1

Springfield 3, Belleville 2

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

