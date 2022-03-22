All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield5832195271184183
Providence5428173665164147
Charlotte6034224072200174
Hartford5528205263166164
Hershey6029235366167164
WB/Scranton5826244460156175
Bridgeport5924256458168180
Lehigh Valley5722257354154183

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica5535136177193150
Laval5228213059176171
Toronto5328213160179175
Rochester5930234266199216
Syracuse5828226264175188
Belleville5428233059168171
Cleveland5822248456165198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago5736115582189145
Manitoba5533173271173151
Milwaukee6131234369181183
Rockford5326233156154166
Grand Rapids5826255259157173
Texas5622236555173187
Iowa5623255354153166

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton5236114177191141
Ontario5333134373207165
Colorado5530184367185167
Abbotsford5329194163177153
Bakersfield5226174561165152
Henderson5125223154151157
San Diego5123252149152160
San Jose5320292244169216
Tucson5218294141136206

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Cleveland 3, Utica 2

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

