EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|44
|29
|10
|4
|1
|63
|135
|108
|Providence
|44
|26
|9
|7
|2
|61
|131
|116
|Charlotte
|43
|24
|15
|2
|2
|52
|131
|126
|Springfield
|44
|22
|17
|1
|4
|49
|134
|125
|Lehigh Valley
|43
|21
|17
|3
|2
|47
|126
|133
|WB/Scranton
|43
|20
|18
|2
|3
|45
|120
|117
|Bridgeport
|44
|19
|18
|6
|1
|45
|141
|147
|Hartford
|44
|18
|17
|3
|6
|45
|123
|140
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|43
|30
|11
|1
|1
|62
|153
|131
|Utica
|44
|22
|15
|5
|2
|51
|131
|131
|Syracuse
|42
|21
|14
|4
|3
|49
|154
|135
|Rochester
|40
|20
|17
|2
|1
|43
|124
|137
|Laval
|44
|17
|19
|6
|2
|42
|152
|161
|Cleveland
|41
|17
|19
|3
|2
|39
|133
|160
|Belleville
|43
|17
|22
|3
|1
|38
|138
|160
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|43
|24
|11
|6
|2
|56
|160
|126
|Milwaukee
|43
|25
|15
|1
|2
|53
|152
|126
|Iowa
|44
|22
|14
|4
|4
|52
|135
|132
|Rockford
|44
|22
|16
|4
|2
|50
|143
|147
|Manitoba
|41
|22
|15
|2
|2
|48
|124
|128
|Grand Rapids
|42
|18
|20
|2
|2
|40
|118
|151
|Chicago
|41
|15
|22
|3
|1
|34
|117
|153
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|44
|31
|11
|2
|0
|64
|164
|111
|Coachella Valley
|40
|29
|7
|3
|1
|62
|149
|110
|Colorado
|43
|26
|14
|3
|0
|55
|129
|111
|Abbotsford
|44
|25
|15
|2
|2
|54
|154
|134
|Ontario
|42
|23
|17
|1
|1
|48
|133
|118
|Tucson
|45
|21
|20
|4
|0
|46
|151
|155
|Bakersfield
|43
|18
|22
|2
|1
|39
|126
|139
|San Jose
|44
|18
|23
|0
|3
|39
|114
|148
|Henderson
|46
|16
|27
|0
|3
|35
|118
|134
|San Diego
|45
|12
|33
|0
|0
|24
|114
|177
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Belleville 5, Rochester 3
Bakersfield 5, Calgary 1
Friday's Games
Charlotte 5, Syracuse 4
Cleveland 2, Chicago 1
Hartford 4, Utica 3
Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1
Toronto 4, Laval 1
Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 2
Grand Rapids 6, Texas 2
Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 1
Rockford 3, Iowa 2
Calgary 2, Bakersfield 1
Abbotsford 3, San Jose 2
Coachella Valley 2, San Diego 1
Colorado 2, Henderson 1
Tucson 2, Ontario 0
Saturday's Games
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
