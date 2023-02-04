All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey4429104163135108
Providence442697261131116
Charlotte4324152252131126
Springfield4422171449134125
Lehigh Valley4321173247126133
WB/Scranton4320182345120117
Bridgeport4419186145141147
Hartford4418173645123140

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto4330111162153131
Utica4422155251131131
Syracuse4221144349154135
Rochester4020172143124137
Laval4417196242152161
Cleveland4117193239133160
Belleville4317223138138160

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas4324116256160126
Milwaukee4325151253152126
Iowa4422144452135132
Rockford4422164250143147
Manitoba4122152248124128
Grand Rapids4218202240118151
Chicago4115223134117153

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary4431112064164111
Coachella Valley402973162149110
Colorado4326143055129111
Abbotsford4425152254154134
Ontario4223171148133118
Tucson4521204046151155
Bakersfield4318222139126139
San Jose4418230339114148
Henderson4616270335118134
San Diego4512330024114177

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Belleville 5, Rochester 3

Bakersfield 5, Calgary 1

Friday's Games

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 4

Cleveland 2, Chicago 1

Hartford 4, Utica 3

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1

Toronto 4, Laval 1

Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 2

Grand Rapids 6, Texas 2

Milwaukee 3, Manitoba 1

Rockford 3, Iowa 2

Calgary 2, Bakersfield 1

Abbotsford 3, San Jose 2

Coachella Valley 2, San Diego 1

Colorado 2, Henderson 1

Tucson 2, Ontario 0

Saturday's Games

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

