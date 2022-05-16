All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield7643246395233221
Charlotte7242245190234197
Providence7236255683199192
WB/Scranton7635334478209225
Hershey7634326478202209
Bridgeport7231307473213226
Hartford7232326272205225
Lehigh Valley76293210573195239

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica7243208195246206
Syracuse7641267291242229
Laval7239265285246231
Belleville7240284084219218
Rochester7637297384254270
Toronto7237304179243244
Cleveland7628358569207262

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago76501655110261194
Manitoba7241245289228204
Milwaukee7639285487229228
Rockford7237304179223221
Texas7232286676219230
Iowa7232315473202209
Grand Rapids7633356274209240

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton6845165297242185
Ontario6841185491259219
Colorado6839224385244207
Abbotsford6839235184230200
Bakersfield6837215584225192
Henderson6835284175209203
San Diego6828334363197223
Tucson6823395152182268
San Jose6820424246202291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Syracuse 3, Laval 0

Bridgeport 3, Charlotte 2

Rochester 4, Utica 3

Chicago 4, Rockford 1

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee 2, Manitoba 1

Chicago 4, Rockford 1

Rochester 4, Utica 3

Springfield 7, WB/Scranton 6

Colorado 5, Ontario 2

Monday's Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

