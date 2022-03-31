All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield6134205275192189
Providence5730183669170153
Charlotte6235234074206178
Hershey6330245469175171
Hartford6029245265177185
WB/Scranton6329264466173189
Bridgeport6227256464183187
Lehigh Valley6022277455158196

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica6038156183211163
Laval5731213267194183
Toronto5932233168199194
Syracuse6130236268185192
Rochester6331245370211233
Belleville5730243063174177
Cleveland6223278458171212

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6140115590205153
Manitoba6034204274185171
Milwaukee6432244472193195
Rockford5728244161170179
Grand Rapids6227276262169193
Texas5924246559183197
Iowa5824265356160175

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton5639124183205150
Ontario5736144379224178
Colorado5933194373200177
Bakersfield5629175568183161
Abbotsford5730215166188166
San Diego5526262155169172
Henderson5525263154156173
Tucson5520304145148214
San Jose5820342244179240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ontario 6, San Jose 3

Rochester 4, Utica 3

WB/Scranton 5, Hartford 1

Laval 4, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield 4, Henderson 0

Colorado 2, Stockton 1

Toronto 4, Abbotsford 3

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

