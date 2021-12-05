All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield1914320306748
Hartford1812420266145
Charlotte2110920226462
Providence178531204646
Hershey178621194858
WB/Scranton188802183956
Bridgeport2271212175569
Lehigh Valley1931141114465

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica1816110336633
Cleveland199523235859
Rochester1711600226958
Toronto169511205254
Laval198920186371
Belleville2091100185760
Syracuse176821154654

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago1913411285845
Manitoba2013610276548
Iowa179710195544
Grand Rapids198821195661
Rockford188811184962
Texas187821175459
Milwaukee2071210155770

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton1713220285741
Ontario1712401256851
Colorado198812195859
Henderson168611184748
Tucson168710174450
San Diego178810174852
Bakersfield156612154146
Abbotsford166721154851
San Jose156810134459

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport 3, Utica 2

Chicago 2, Iowa 1

Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 2

Manitoba 3, Belleville 1

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4

Stockton 3, San Diego 2

Colorado 4, Tucson 0

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

San Jose 6, Abbotsford 4

Springfield at Toronto, ppd

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, ppd

Providence at Bridgeport, ppd

Rochester at Syracuse, ppd

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Utica at Hartford, ppd

Sunday's Games

Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 2, Belleville 0

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

