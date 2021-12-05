All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|19
|14
|3
|2
|0
|30
|67
|48
|Hartford
|18
|12
|4
|2
|0
|26
|61
|45
|Charlotte
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|64
|62
|Providence
|17
|8
|5
|3
|1
|20
|46
|46
|Hershey
|17
|8
|6
|2
|1
|19
|48
|58
|WB/Scranton
|18
|8
|8
|0
|2
|18
|39
|56
|Bridgeport
|22
|7
|12
|1
|2
|17
|55
|69
|Lehigh Valley
|19
|3
|11
|4
|1
|11
|44
|65
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|18
|16
|1
|1
|0
|33
|66
|33
|Cleveland
|19
|9
|5
|2
|3
|23
|58
|59
|Rochester
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|69
|58
|Toronto
|16
|9
|5
|1
|1
|20
|52
|54
|Laval
|19
|8
|9
|2
|0
|18
|63
|71
|Belleville
|20
|9
|11
|0
|0
|18
|57
|60
|Syracuse
|17
|6
|8
|2
|1
|15
|46
|54
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|19
|13
|4
|1
|1
|28
|58
|45
|Manitoba
|20
|13
|6
|1
|0
|27
|65
|48
|Iowa
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|55
|44
|Grand Rapids
|19
|8
|8
|2
|1
|19
|56
|61
|Rockford
|18
|8
|8
|1
|1
|18
|49
|62
|Texas
|18
|7
|8
|2
|1
|17
|54
|59
|Milwaukee
|20
|7
|12
|1
|0
|15
|57
|70
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|17
|13
|2
|2
|0
|28
|57
|41
|Ontario
|17
|12
|4
|0
|1
|25
|68
|51
|Colorado
|19
|8
|8
|1
|2
|19
|58
|59
|Henderson
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|47
|48
|Tucson
|16
|8
|7
|1
|0
|17
|44
|50
|San Diego
|17
|8
|8
|1
|0
|17
|48
|52
|Bakersfield
|15
|6
|6
|1
|2
|15
|41
|46
|Abbotsford
|16
|6
|7
|2
|1
|15
|48
|51
|San Jose
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|44
|59
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Bridgeport 3, Utica 2
Chicago 2, Iowa 1
Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 2
Manitoba 3, Belleville 1
Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4
Stockton 3, San Diego 2
Colorado 4, Tucson 0
Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2
San Jose 6, Abbotsford 4
Springfield at Toronto, ppd
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, ppd
Providence at Bridgeport, ppd
Rochester at Syracuse, ppd
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd
Utica at Hartford, ppd
Sunday's Games
Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 2
Manitoba 2, Belleville 0
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.