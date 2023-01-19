All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey37258315411190
Providence37228525110998
Charlotte3719142242102112
WB/Scranton351812234110390
Lehigh Valley3718143241105111
Bridgeport3816156139128135
Hartford361413363799110
Springfield3816171437106115

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto362591152134114
Utica3619115144115109
Rochester3419131140112116
Syracuse3517132339131120
Laval3815184135135142
Belleville3715183134124137
Cleveland3614173233119139

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas36228425013896
Milwaukee3721140244130111
Rockford3720132244126117
Manitoba3519132141108111
Iowa3618142240109109
Grand Rapids3715191233101138
Chicago3513183130102133

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Coachella Valley35256315413396
Calgary362510105113589
Abbotsford3622112147127107
Colorado372212304711093
Ontario352014014111097
Tucson3715184034118136
San Jose391621023496136
Henderson4015220333104111
Bakersfield351319212996113
San Diego3811270022100145

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Cleveland 1

Manitoba 2, Chicago 0

Ontario 7, Colorado 3

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley 2, Cleveland 1

Toronto 6, Belleville 5

Laval 5, Rochester 2

Syracuse 3, WB/Scranton 2

Chicago 6, Manitoba 2

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Springfield 2, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5, Ontario 2

Bakersfield 5, San Diego 1

Calgary 3, Abbotsford 2

Henderson 4, Tucson 1

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

