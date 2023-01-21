All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey38258415511393
Providence382385253114101
Lehigh Valley3819143243110113
Charlotte3719142242102112
WB/Scranton361813234110595
Bridgeport3917156141129135
Springfield3917171439113117
Hartford3714143637102115

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto372691154138117
Utica3719125144115111
Rochester3519132141112117
Syracuse3618132341133120
Laval3916184137138144
Belleville3815193134127141
Cleveland3614173233119139

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas36228425013896
Milwaukee3821141245132114
Rockford3820142244128124
Iowa3719142242112111
Manitoba3519132141108111
Grand Rapids3715191233101138
Chicago3513183130102133

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Coachella Valley35256315413396
Calgary362510105113589
Abbotsford3622112147127107
Colorado372212304711093
Ontario352014014111097
Tucson3816184036124138
San Jose391621023496136
Henderson4015220333104111
Bakersfield361320212998119
San Diego3811270022100145

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 1, Rochester 0

Laval 3, Hershey 2

Providence 5, Hartford 3

Syracuse 2, Utica 0

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 2

Toronto 4, Belleville 3

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 2

Springfield 7, Rockford 2

Tucson 6, Bakersfield 2

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you