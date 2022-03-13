All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield5531175269176171
Providence5028163362160137
Hartford5127175261153147
Charlotte5731224066193170
Hershey5628214363162153
WB/Scranton5524234456149170
Bridgeport5622255453156173
Lehigh Valley5420247350144176

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica5234126074186142
Toronto5026203156170169
Belleville5027221055157156
Laval5026213055164166
Rochester5628233261185203
Syracuse5324216256157172
Cleveland5320236450146180

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago5334104577177135
Manitoba5130172264159141
Milwaukee5830214367173172
Rockford4923223150141156
Grand Rapids5424235255147159
Iowa5323235253148152
Texas5321225552162176

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton483494173174128
Ontario5133114373203158
Colorado5229173364174149
Bakersfield4824154557155143
Abbotsford4825193154159140
Henderson4723203150139144
San Diego4821252044140154
Tucson4917274139130194
San Jose5018292139157210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Springfield 4, Charlotte 3

WB/Scranton 6, Laval 2

Iowa 4, Henderson 1

Manitoba 6, Belleville 1

Milwaukee 2, Chicago 1

Rochester 3, Utica 2

Toronto 3, Syracuse 2

Bridgeport 7, Providence 4

Lehigh Valley 6, Hartford 5

Texas 3, Tucson 2

Stockton 6, San Jose 3

San Diego 4, Ontario 0

Sunday's Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

