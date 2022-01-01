All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield2717721378875
Hartford2514722328173
Hershey2514821318074
Charlotte27141120309179
Providence2412831286763
Bridgeport30101613247895
WB/Scranton2491212215381
Lehigh Valley2471142206480

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica2218130398046
Rochester2516900329793
Laval24121020268484
Cleveland2410833267276
Toronto23111011247079
Belleville24121200246869
Syracuse2181021196172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago2620411429059
Manitoba2515910317863
Iowa25111031267572
Milwaukee28121420268189
Grand Rapids24101031247075
Rockford24111111246077
Texas2381131206783

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton2418321398657
Ontario2314621318772
Henderson2313721296958
Colorado28121132298789
Abbotsford2210921236864
San Jose251113102379100
Tucson2110920225769
Bakersfield208813205461
San Diego2291210195570

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Colorado 3, Iowa 2

Providence 4, Hartford 0

San Jose 4, Stockton 0

Lehigh Valley 6, Utica 5

Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 4

Henderson 4, Ontario 1

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, ppd

Chicago at Rockford, ppd

Charlotte at Texas, ppd

San Diego at Tucson, ppd

Saturday's Games

Springfield 5, Rochester 3

Belleville 2, Toronto 1

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, ppd

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas, ppd

Rockford at Chicago, ppd

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, ppd

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

