EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence4928153362156130
Springfield5430175267172168
Hartford5027165261148141
Charlotte5631223065190166
Hershey5628214363162153
WB/Scranton5423234454143168
Bridgeport5521255451149169
Lehigh Valley5319247348138171

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica5134116074184139
Belleville4927211055156150
Laval4926203055162160
Toronto4925203154167167
Rochester5527233259182201
Syracuse5224216155155169
Cleveland5320236450146180

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago5234104476176133
Manitoba5029172262153140
Milwaukee5729214365171171
Rockford4923223150141156
Grand Rapids5424235255147159
Iowa5222235251144151
Texas5220225550159174

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton473394171168125
Ontario5033104373203154
Colorado5229173364174149
Bakersfield4824154557155143
Abbotsford4825193154159140
Henderson4623193150138140
San Diego4720252042136154
San Jose4918282139154204
Tucson4817273138128191

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 5, Springfield 1

Grand Rapids 6, Cleveland 1

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1

Utica 3, Toronto 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Laval 3

Syracuse 3, Rochester 2

Belleville 4, Manitoba 3

Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3

Texas 3, Tucson 2

Colorado 3, Abbotsford 1

San Diego 3, Bakersfield 0

Stockton 6, San Jose 5

Saturday's Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Laval at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Henderson at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

