All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence1811232275446
Bridgeport1710340246353
Hershey1711420244637
Charlotte1811511245655
WB/Scranton169511204536
Springfield177703175050
Lehigh Valley157611164046
Hartford165713144157

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto1711510236153
Rochester1710511225956
Cleveland168602186366
Syracuse177712176564
Belleville177910156170
Laval1961030156375
Utica145621133643

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee1611500226447
Texas188622206057
Rockford169601196656
Manitoba158520184946
Grand Rapids178810175469
Iowa156522164550
Chicago155820124359

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado1711510235342
Calgary1710610216650
Ontario159501194738
Tucson159510194848
San Jose179701194649
Coachella Valley148420185146
Bakersfield158610174445
Abbotsford157701154453
San Diego1761100125054
Henderson1951400104764

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Coachella Valley 4, Calgary 3

Friday's Games

Calgary 5, Abbotsford 1

Charlotte 3, Utica 2

San Jose 5, Henderson 2

Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 0

Hershey 2, Hartford 1

Providence 5, Syracuse 3

Toronto 4, Cleveland 1

Laval 7, Belleville 5

Rochester 6, Bridgeport 5

WB/Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Rockford 6, Milwaukee 4

Texas 6, Chicago 1

Colorado 5, Iowa 1

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you