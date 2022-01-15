All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey321810224010092
Springfield3218103140105101
Providence2714931328269
Hartford30151032359090
Charlotte30161220349787
Lehigh Valley28101152277589
Bridgeport361316343396110
WB/Scranton2891513226397

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica27204304310169
Rochester3119110139118113
Toronto27151011328991
Laval26141020309189
Cleveland28111043298290
Syracuse26111131267684
Belleville29141500288689

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago31236114810776
Manitoba3119921419575
Rockford27141111307981
Grand Rapids30141141338888
Iowa30131331308688
Milwaukee341318212995116
Texas2581331207292

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton30216214510475
Ontario27176313810485
Henderson2816921358774
Colorado311511323510098
Bakersfield2511833287272
Tucson27121221277089
Abbotsford26111131267879
San Jose301316102793116
San Diego25101320226481

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 2

Iowa 4, Chicago 3

Utica 4, Syracuse 3

Belleville 4, Rochester 3

Laval 4, Springfield 3

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 3

Providence 5, Hartford 1

Rockford 5, Cleveland 2

Colorado 5, Milwaukee 4

Abbotsford 5, San Diego 1

Ontario 5, Henderson 2

San Jose 3, Tucson 0

Stockton at Bakersfield, ppd

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

