All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield1410220224937
Hartford1510320224735
Providence136421153436
Hershey136421153439
Charlotte147610154641
WB/Scranton146602142944
Bridgeport155712134049
Lehigh Valley153831103749

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica1212000244921
Cleveland147313183940
Rochester138500165146
Toronto127401153938
Laval147610154946
Syracuse145621133846
Belleville135800103544

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago128310173829
Manitoba148510174535
Iowa117310154131
Grand Rapids125511123136
Texas125601113535
Rockford10361072540
Milwaukee12381073046

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario1210101215234
Stockton119020203924
Henderson126411143637
Bakersfield136511143841
Colorado135602124247
San Jose105410113140
Abbotsford114421113130
Tucson10451092934
San Diego10361072837

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Manitoba 6, Milwaukee 2

Friday's Games

Cleveland 5, Syracuse 1

Utica 4, Charlotte 1

Providence 2, Hartford 1

Rochester 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Springfield 5, WB/Scranton 4

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tucson at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

