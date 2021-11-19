All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|14
|10
|2
|2
|0
|22
|49
|37
|Hartford
|15
|10
|3
|2
|0
|22
|47
|35
|Providence
|13
|6
|4
|2
|1
|15
|34
|36
|Hershey
|13
|6
|4
|2
|1
|15
|34
|39
|Charlotte
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|46
|41
|WB/Scranton
|14
|6
|6
|0
|2
|14
|29
|44
|Bridgeport
|15
|5
|7
|1
|2
|13
|40
|49
|Lehigh Valley
|15
|3
|8
|3
|1
|10
|37
|49
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|12
|12
|0
|0
|0
|24
|49
|21
|Cleveland
|14
|7
|3
|1
|3
|18
|39
|40
|Rochester
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|51
|46
|Toronto
|12
|7
|4
|0
|1
|15
|39
|38
|Laval
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|49
|46
|Syracuse
|14
|5
|6
|2
|1
|13
|38
|46
|Belleville
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|10
|35
|44
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|38
|29
|Manitoba
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|45
|35
|Iowa
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|41
|31
|Grand Rapids
|12
|5
|5
|1
|1
|12
|31
|36
|Texas
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|35
|35
|Rockford
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|25
|40
|Milwaukee
|12
|3
|8
|1
|0
|7
|30
|46
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|12
|10
|1
|0
|1
|21
|52
|34
|Stockton
|11
|9
|0
|2
|0
|20
|39
|24
|Henderson
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|36
|37
|Bakersfield
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|38
|41
|Colorado
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|12
|42
|47
|San Jose
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|31
|40
|Abbotsford
|11
|4
|4
|2
|1
|11
|31
|30
|Tucson
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|29
|34
|San Diego
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|28
|37
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Manitoba 6, Milwaukee 2
Friday's Games
Cleveland 5, Syracuse 1
Utica 4, Charlotte 1
Providence 2, Hartford 1
Rochester 5, Lehigh Valley 4
Springfield 5, WB/Scranton 4
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tucson at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.