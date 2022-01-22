All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hartford32171032399992
Hershey341811324110498
Springfield3519123142114112
Providence30161031369478
Charlotte3418142038116102
Lehigh Valley31111262308399
Bridgeport3814173435102117
WB/Scranton321216132876104

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica30215404611178
Rochester3420112143129123
Toronto3117121136100107
Laval28151120329596
Syracuse30141231328694
Cleveland311212433191103
Belleville31151600309396

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago33246215111482
Manitoba332010214310080
Grand Rapids32151142369493
Iowa34151531349498
Rockford30141411308896
Milwaukee3715182234105123
Texas291014412589111

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton33237214911380
Ontario29186324111089
Bakersfield2713833328376
Colorado3317113239106102
Henderson30161121359082
San Diego28131320287588
Abbotsford28121231288384
Tucson29121421277499
San Jose321318102796125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 4, Springfield 2

Friday's Games

Rochester 4, Cleveland 1

Utica 4, Syracuse 1

Bridgeport 3, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 5, Toronto 1

Texas 5, Rockford 2

Colorado 2, Iowa 1

Stockton 3, Henderson 1

Belleville at Laval, ppd

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, ppd

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

