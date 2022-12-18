All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey2819621418268
Providence2616442387970
Bridgeport2714850339484
WB/Scranton2313622307154
Lehigh Valley25121021277375
Charlotte26121121277285
Springfield27101214257280
Hartford2591114236378

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto2616811349083
Rochester2514911308283
Syracuse2512922289789
Cleveland2412912279298
Utica2310931247172
Belleville261113202489104
Laval281014312496110

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas27167223610174
Milwaukee2615902329277
Manitoba2414721317669
Rockford2514812319582
Iowa26111122267786
Grand Rapids251014102172101
Chicago2381320186492

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado2617720367963
Calgary2416710339564
Coachella Valley2214530318568
Ontario2315701317055
Abbotsford2514911308682
Tucson2412840288378
San Jose27131301277387
Henderson28111601237378
Bakersfield2491410196478
San Diego27621001268109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 7, Laval 4

Manitoba 6, Belleville 2

Henderson 3, Abbotsford 0

Rochester 4, Charlotte 0

Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1

Syracuse 4, Bridgeport 3

Texas 3, Iowa 1

Toronto 6, Milwaukee 5

Utica 7, Springfield 3

Providence 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 1

Rockford 3, Hartford 2

Ontario 2, Bakersfield 0

Colorado 5, San Jose 2

Tucson 9, San Diego 4

Sunday's Games

Laval 4, Cleveland 1

Manitoba 3, Belleville 2

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 3

Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

