All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|28
|19
|6
|2
|1
|41
|82
|68
|Providence
|26
|16
|4
|4
|2
|38
|79
|70
|Bridgeport
|27
|14
|8
|5
|0
|33
|94
|84
|WB/Scranton
|23
|13
|6
|2
|2
|30
|71
|54
|Lehigh Valley
|25
|12
|10
|2
|1
|27
|73
|75
|Charlotte
|26
|12
|11
|2
|1
|27
|72
|85
|Springfield
|27
|10
|12
|1
|4
|25
|72
|80
|Hartford
|25
|9
|11
|1
|4
|23
|63
|78
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|26
|16
|8
|1
|1
|34
|90
|83
|Rochester
|25
|14
|9
|1
|1
|30
|82
|83
|Syracuse
|25
|12
|9
|2
|2
|28
|97
|89
|Cleveland
|24
|12
|9
|1
|2
|27
|92
|98
|Utica
|23
|10
|9
|3
|1
|24
|71
|72
|Belleville
|26
|11
|13
|2
|0
|24
|89
|104
|Laval
|28
|10
|14
|3
|1
|24
|96
|110
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|27
|16
|7
|2
|2
|36
|101
|74
|Milwaukee
|26
|15
|9
|0
|2
|32
|92
|77
|Manitoba
|24
|14
|7
|2
|1
|31
|76
|69
|Rockford
|25
|14
|8
|1
|2
|31
|95
|82
|Iowa
|26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|26
|77
|86
|Grand Rapids
|25
|10
|14
|1
|0
|21
|72
|101
|Chicago
|23
|8
|13
|2
|0
|18
|64
|92
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|26
|17
|7
|2
|0
|36
|79
|63
|Calgary
|24
|16
|7
|1
|0
|33
|95
|64
|Coachella Valley
|22
|14
|5
|3
|0
|31
|85
|68
|Ontario
|23
|15
|7
|0
|1
|31
|70
|55
|Abbotsford
|25
|14
|9
|1
|1
|30
|86
|82
|Tucson
|24
|12
|8
|4
|0
|28
|83
|78
|San Jose
|27
|13
|13
|0
|1
|27
|73
|87
|Henderson
|28
|11
|16
|0
|1
|23
|73
|78
|Bakersfield
|24
|9
|14
|1
|0
|19
|64
|78
|San Diego
|27
|6
|21
|0
|0
|12
|68
|109
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland 7, Laval 4
Manitoba 6, Belleville 2
Henderson 3, Abbotsford 0
Rochester 4, Charlotte 0
Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1
Syracuse 4, Bridgeport 3
Texas 3, Iowa 1
Toronto 6, Milwaukee 5
Utica 7, Springfield 3
Providence 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 1
Rockford 3, Hartford 2
Ontario 2, Bakersfield 0
Colorado 5, San Jose 2
Tucson 9, San Diego 4
Sunday's Games
Laval 4, Cleveland 1
Manitoba 3, Belleville 2
Chicago 5, Milwaukee 3
Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.