EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence5131108272158134
Hershey5031125269148126
Charlotte5129173263161153
Springfield5025192456153147
Lehigh Valley5125213255153156
Bridgeport5023197154163164
Hartford5122203653151162
WB/Scranton5122222551139146

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto5135132173179156
Utica5225205257155158
Syracuse4924184355175160
Rochester4824203152151162
Laval5121217251186187
Cleveland5022224250162187
Belleville5120264145163195

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas5128137366184147
Milwaukee5030162264171142
Manitoba5028163362157150
Rockford5226184460168171
Iowa5222215453150164
Chicago4921233247147173
Grand Rapids5021243247141187

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary5236133075192135
Coachella Valley473294270169124
Colorado5129174163150136
Abbotsford5229192262177158
Ontario5029182161159141
Bakersfield5124232252156157
Tucson5223254050162180
San Jose5021250446136168
Henderson5218290541136152
San Diego5214371029130204

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Bridgeport 5, Belleville 1

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2

Henderson 5, Calgary 2

Friday's Games

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 4

Syracuse 3, WB/Scranton 2

Utica 7, Cleveland 1

Providence 6, Charlotte 5

Rochester 8, Laval 4

Bakersfield 3, Texas 1

Rockford 3, Iowa 1

Colorado 4, Abbotsford 2

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

