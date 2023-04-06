All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence6741168292201182
Hershey6741175491199167
Springfield6736233580214195
Charlotte6736235380217201
Lehigh Valley6735263376202204
Hartford6832254775212209
Bridgeport6732277172220224
WB/Scranton6725297663178206

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto6841214288217205
Syracuse6734245477234218
Rochester6733256375217218
Utica6732256474198206
Laval6729287368235233
Cleveland6630295267206237
Belleville6828306466214244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas6636189384241188
Milwaukee6739224284223197
Manitoba6734245477208210
Iowa6732255574200198
Rockford6631265471196217
Chicago6631284369204226
Grand Rapids6828324464190244

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary67481531100245162
Coachella Valley6746154298248181
Colorado6836227382195182
Abbotsford6737233481216194
Bakersfield6734292272197202
Ontario6733294171196194
Tucson6830307168207225
San Jose6829331564194236
Henderson6725370555183209
San Diego6820452143174267

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford 2, Toronto 1

Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 0

Cleveland 1, Belleville 0

Providence 3, Hershey 1

Syracuse 3, Rochester 2

Chicago 6, Milwaukee 5

Bakersfield 3, Colorado 0

Calgary 3, Coachella Valley 1

Henderson 5, Tucson 4

San Jose 6, San Diego 3

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids 5, Manitoba 2

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you