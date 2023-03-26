All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence6339148288192168
Hershey6238165384185158
Charlotte6335223376201185
Springfield6333232573195180
Lehigh Valley6332253370190192
Bridgeport6330257168208212
Hartford6327254765191205
WB/Scranton6225266561169184

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto6440193285209194
Utica6331236371187188
Rochester6331254369205207
Syracuse6230245368211202
Cleveland6228275263201228
Laval6426287362220226
Belleville6427296262203231

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas6335178381231181
Milwaukee6338203281206177
Manitoba6334205477200193
Iowa6531245572193193
Rockford6330245469191210
Grand Rapids6427304361179228
Chicago6126284359184215

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary6344153192229155
Coachella Valley6242144290231172
Colorado6334215376186171
Abbotsford6435232476208188
Ontario6332264169190182
Bakersfield6230282264184193
Tucson6328296062192209
San Jose6327311459180217
Henderson6424350553174195
San Diego6319421140159245

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 0

Cleveland 4, Toronto 0

Providence 3, Charlotte 1

Springfield 4, Hartford 0

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Hershey 4, Syracuse 1

Rochester 1, Utica 0

Milwaukee 3, Belleville 2

Texas 4, Chicago 3

Coachella Valley 7, Henderson 3

San Jose 5, Bakersfield 1

Tucson 7, Colorado 1

Sunday's Games

Providence 5, Charlotte 2

Laval 4, Manitoba 1

Rochester 5, Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hershey at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

