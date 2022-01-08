All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield3018921399892
Hershey30171021379486
Hartford2815922348883
Providence2613931307768
Charlotte28141220309284
Lehigh Valley2791152257186
Bridgeport341216333090104
WB/Scranton2691313225890

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica2519330419159
Rochester2918110036108103
Toronto25131011288085
Cleveland2611843297781
Laval24121020268484
Syracuse24111021257177
Belleville27131400268082

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago2821511449669
Manitoba2918911389172
Grand Rapids28131041318582
Rockford26131111287479
Iowa29121331288285
Milwaukee321317202891109
Texas2581331207292

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton2820521439766
Ontario2516621359578
Henderson2515721337761
Bakersfield2410833266872
Colorado29131132319091
Tucson24111021256378
Abbotsford24101031247374
San Diego24101220226376
San Jose271115102381109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1

Springfield 4, Belleville 3

Syracuse 5, Hershey 3

Utica 6, WB/Scranton 5

Rochester 5, Hartford 2

Manitoba 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 3

Rockford 8, Chicago 0

Bakersfield 4, Abbotsford 3

Henderson 5, San Jose 1

San Diego 4, Stockton 1

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Lehigh Valley at Providence, ppd

Saturday's Games

Belleville 7, Springfield 5

Bridgeport 5, Charlotte 1

Cleveland 2, Grand Rapids 1

Hartford 2, Utica 1

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 0

Rockford 6, Milwaukee 2

Syracuse 3, Rochester 1

Chicago 6, Iowa 2

Manitoba 5, Texas 4

Colorado 3, Tucson 2

Ontario 5, San Diego 4

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Springfield at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you