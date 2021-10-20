All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey22000473
Springfield22000464
Hartford32100476
Providence21001355
Charlotte21100266
WB/Scranton21100235
Bridgeport30102258
Lehigh Valley20200024

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse210103109
Utica11000262
Laval21100287
Belleville21100278
Cleveland211002910
Toronto21100256
Rochester10100026

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee11000273
Grand Rapids21100298
Manitoba21100265
Iowa21100233
Texas21100233
Rockford21100269
Chicago10100035

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario320015118
Bakersfield22000463
Henderson220004117
Stockton21010333
Abbotsford311103911
Tucson21100233
Colorado201011711
San Jose10100001
San Diego10100025

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Ontario 4, Abbotsford 3

Wednesday's Games

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

