All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence5030108270152129
Hershey5031125269148126
Charlotte5029172262156147
Springfield4925182456152142
Lehigh Valley5025203255150152
Bridgeport4922197152158163
Hartford5021203651146161
WB/Scranton4921212549133140

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto5135132173179156
Syracuse4823184353172158
Utica5023205253144154
Laval5021207251182179
Rochester4723203150143158
Cleveland4822213249158176
Belleville5020254145162190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas4927127364178141
Milwaukee4930152264169139
Manitoba4927163360154148
Rockford5025174458162165
Iowa5122205453149161
Grand Rapids4921242246137182
Chicago4820233245142169

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary5036122074186125
Coachella Valley463194268163123
Abbotsford5129182262175154
Ontario4929172161158135
Colorado5028174161146134
Bakersfield5023232250153156
Tucson5223254050162180
San Jose5021250446136168
Henderson5016290537126146
San Diego5214371029130204

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Manitoba 5, Grand Rapids 1

Toronto 3, Utica 1

Laval 7, Belleville 2

San Jose 7, Abbotsford 2

Ontario 3, Coachella Valley 2

Tuesday's Games

Chicago 4, Iowa 1

Bakersfield 3, San Diego 1

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

