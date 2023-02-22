All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|50
|30
|10
|8
|2
|70
|152
|129
|Hershey
|50
|31
|12
|5
|2
|69
|148
|126
|Charlotte
|50
|29
|17
|2
|2
|62
|156
|147
|Springfield
|49
|25
|18
|2
|4
|56
|152
|142
|Lehigh Valley
|50
|25
|20
|3
|2
|55
|150
|152
|Bridgeport
|49
|22
|19
|7
|1
|52
|158
|163
|Hartford
|50
|21
|20
|3
|6
|51
|146
|161
|WB/Scranton
|49
|21
|21
|2
|5
|49
|133
|140
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|51
|35
|13
|2
|1
|73
|179
|156
|Syracuse
|48
|23
|18
|4
|3
|53
|172
|158
|Utica
|50
|23
|20
|5
|2
|53
|144
|154
|Laval
|50
|21
|20
|7
|2
|51
|182
|179
|Rochester
|47
|23
|20
|3
|1
|50
|143
|158
|Cleveland
|48
|22
|21
|3
|2
|49
|158
|176
|Belleville
|50
|20
|25
|4
|1
|45
|162
|190
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|49
|27
|12
|7
|3
|64
|178
|141
|Milwaukee
|49
|30
|15
|2
|2
|64
|169
|139
|Manitoba
|49
|27
|16
|3
|3
|60
|154
|148
|Rockford
|50
|25
|17
|4
|4
|58
|162
|165
|Iowa
|51
|22
|20
|5
|4
|53
|149
|161
|Grand Rapids
|49
|21
|24
|2
|2
|46
|137
|182
|Chicago
|48
|20
|23
|3
|2
|45
|142
|169
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|50
|36
|12
|2
|0
|74
|186
|125
|Coachella Valley
|46
|31
|9
|4
|2
|68
|163
|123
|Abbotsford
|51
|29
|18
|2
|2
|62
|175
|154
|Ontario
|49
|29
|17
|2
|1
|61
|158
|135
|Colorado
|50
|28
|17
|4
|1
|61
|146
|134
|Bakersfield
|50
|23
|23
|2
|2
|50
|153
|156
|Tucson
|52
|23
|25
|4
|0
|50
|162
|180
|San Jose
|50
|21
|25
|0
|4
|46
|136
|168
|Henderson
|50
|16
|29
|0
|5
|37
|126
|146
|San Diego
|52
|14
|37
|1
|0
|29
|130
|204
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Manitoba 5, Grand Rapids 1
Toronto 3, Utica 1
Laval 7, Belleville 2
San Jose 7, Abbotsford 2
Ontario 3, Coachella Valley 2
Tuesday's Games
Chicago 4, Iowa 1
Bakersfield 3, San Diego 1
Wednesday's Games
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Belleville at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.