All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|64
|40
|14
|8
|2
|90
|196
|171
|Hershey
|64
|39
|16
|5
|4
|87
|191
|163
|Charlotte
|64
|35
|23
|3
|3
|76
|205
|192
|Springfield
|64
|34
|23
|2
|5
|75
|202
|184
|Lehigh Valley
|64
|33
|25
|3
|3
|72
|194
|195
|Hartford
|65
|29
|25
|4
|7
|69
|200
|207
|Bridgeport
|64
|30
|26
|7
|1
|68
|209
|216
|WB/Scranton
|64
|25
|27
|6
|6
|62
|173
|193
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|65
|40
|20
|3
|2
|85
|210
|197
|Utica
|64
|31
|24
|6
|3
|71
|188
|194
|Syracuse
|63
|31
|24
|5
|3
|70
|217
|203
|Rochester
|64
|31
|25
|5
|3
|70
|207
|210
|Cleveland
|63
|29
|27
|5
|2
|65
|204
|230
|Laval
|65
|27
|28
|7
|3
|64
|226
|229
|Belleville
|64
|27
|29
|6
|2
|62
|203
|231
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|63
|38
|20
|3
|2
|81
|206
|177
|Texas
|64
|35
|18
|8
|3
|81
|233
|184
|Manitoba
|64
|34
|21
|5
|4
|77
|203
|199
|Iowa
|65
|31
|24
|5
|5
|72
|193
|193
|Rockford
|63
|30
|24
|5
|4
|69
|191
|210
|Chicago
|63
|28
|28
|4
|3
|63
|190
|219
|Grand Rapids
|65
|27
|30
|4
|4
|62
|181
|231
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|65
|46
|15
|3
|1
|96
|237
|160
|Coachella Valley
|62
|42
|14
|4
|2
|90
|231
|172
|Colorado
|64
|34
|21
|6
|3
|77
|187
|173
|Abbotsford
|65
|35
|23
|3
|4
|77
|210
|191
|Ontario
|64
|33
|26
|4
|1
|71
|193
|184
|Bakersfield
|63
|31
|28
|2
|2
|66
|188
|194
|Tucson
|64
|29
|29
|6
|0
|64
|194
|210
|San Jose
|64
|27
|32
|1
|4
|59
|181
|221
|Henderson
|65
|24
|36
|0
|5
|53
|177
|200
|San Diego
|64
|19
|43
|1
|1
|40
|161
|248
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Laval 6, Manitoba 3
Rockford at Milwaukee, ppd
Wednesday's Games
Hershey 3, Toronto 1
Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 1
Springfield 7, Charlotte 4
Cleveland 3, Rochester 2
Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3
Calgary 5, Henderson 3
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Henderson at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Hershey at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
