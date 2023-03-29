All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence6440148290196171
Hershey6439165487191163
Charlotte6435233376205192
Springfield6434232575202184
Lehigh Valley6433253372194195
Hartford6529254769200207
Bridgeport6430267168209216
WB/Scranton6425276662173193

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto6540203285210197
Utica6431246371188194
Syracuse6331245370217203
Rochester6431255370207210
Cleveland6329275265204230
Laval6527287364226229
Belleville6427296262203231

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee6338203281206177
Texas6435188381233184
Manitoba6434215477203199
Iowa6531245572193193
Rockford6330245469191210
Chicago6328284363190219
Grand Rapids6527304462181231

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary6546153196237160
Coachella Valley6242144290231172
Colorado6434216377187173
Abbotsford6535233477210191
Ontario6433264171193184
Bakersfield6331282266188194
Tucson6429296064194210
San Jose6427321459181221
Henderson6524360553177200
San Diego6419431140161248

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Laval 6, Manitoba 3

Rockford at Milwaukee, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Hershey 3, Toronto 1

Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 1

Springfield 7, Charlotte 4

Cleveland 3, Rochester 2

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3

Calgary 5, Henderson 3

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Henderson at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

