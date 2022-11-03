All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
WB/Scranton76010132011
Bridgeport86110133526
Providence96111142622
Charlotte74111102119
Hershey7322081817
Springfield8430192625
Hartford6221161620
Lehigh Valley7241051725

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto86200122922
Rochester85300102828
Cleveland8440082732
Belleville8341072634
Utica6230151414
Syracuse8141252837
Laval9261052835

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Manitoba75110113018
Milwaukee75200102924
Texas8430192825
Grand Rapids8440082833
Rockford7340062629
Iowa7230261922
Chicago6231051721

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario76100122814
Tucson76100122618
Coachella Valley6420082823
San Jose7420191917
Abbotsford6320172226
Bakersfield7331072124
Colorado7340062324
San Diego8350062532
Calgary7250042229
Henderson8260042125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 6, Rockford 4

Providence 4, Utica 3

Toronto 7, Laval 4

Rochester 7, Syracuse 2

Tucson 3, Calgary 1

Bakersfield 3, San Diego 2

Thursday's Games

Iowa 6, Grand Rapids 3

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tucson at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you