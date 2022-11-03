All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB/Scranton
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|13
|20
|11
|Bridgeport
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|13
|35
|26
|Providence
|9
|6
|1
|1
|1
|14
|26
|22
|Charlotte
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|21
|19
|Hershey
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|18
|17
|Springfield
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|26
|25
|Hartford
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|16
|20
|Lehigh Valley
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|17
|25
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|29
|22
|Rochester
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|28
|28
|Cleveland
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|27
|32
|Belleville
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|26
|34
|Utica
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|14
|14
|Syracuse
|8
|1
|4
|1
|2
|5
|28
|37
|Laval
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|28
|35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|30
|18
|Milwaukee
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|29
|24
|Texas
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|28
|25
|Grand Rapids
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|28
|33
|Rockford
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|26
|29
|Iowa
|7
|2
|3
|0
|2
|6
|19
|22
|Chicago
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|17
|21
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|28
|14
|Tucson
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|26
|18
|Coachella Valley
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|28
|23
|San Jose
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|19
|17
|Abbotsford
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|22
|26
|Bakersfield
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|21
|24
|Colorado
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|23
|24
|San Diego
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|25
|32
|Calgary
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|22
|29
|Henderson
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|21
|25
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee 6, Rockford 4
Providence 4, Utica 3
Toronto 7, Laval 4
Rochester 7, Syracuse 2
Tucson 3, Calgary 1
Bakersfield 3, San Diego 2
Thursday's Games
Iowa 6, Grand Rapids 3
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tucson at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lehigh Valley at Laval, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
