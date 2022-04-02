All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|63
|36
|20
|5
|2
|79
|197
|192
|Charlotte
|64
|37
|23
|4
|0
|78
|214
|182
|Providence
|58
|30
|18
|4
|6
|70
|170
|154
|Hershey
|65
|30
|26
|5
|4
|69
|179
|179
|Hartford
|62
|29
|26
|5
|2
|65
|183
|197
|WB/Scranton
|65
|30
|27
|4
|4
|68
|184
|195
|Bridgeport
|63
|27
|26
|6
|4
|64
|185
|196
|Lehigh Valley
|62
|24
|27
|7
|4
|59
|165
|200
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|62
|39
|16
|6
|1
|85
|218
|169
|Laval
|57
|31
|21
|3
|2
|67
|194
|183
|Toronto
|60
|32
|24
|3
|1
|68
|199
|199
|Belleville
|59
|31
|24
|4
|0
|66
|181
|182
|Syracuse
|63
|31
|24
|6
|2
|70
|196
|202
|Rochester
|65
|32
|25
|5
|3
|72
|221
|240
|Cleveland
|64
|24
|28
|8
|4
|60
|178
|222
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|63
|41
|12
|5
|5
|92
|212
|158
|Manitoba
|61
|35
|20
|4
|2
|76
|190
|171
|Milwaukee
|66
|33
|25
|4
|4
|74
|198
|202
|Rockford
|58
|29
|24
|4
|1
|63
|174
|182
|Texas
|61
|26
|24
|6
|5
|63
|188
|200
|Iowa
|59
|25
|26
|5
|3
|58
|162
|176
|Grand Rapids
|64
|27
|29
|6
|2
|62
|172
|198
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|57
|40
|12
|4
|1
|85
|212
|151
|Ontario
|59
|36
|15
|5
|3
|80
|228
|190
|Colorado
|61
|35
|19
|4
|3
|77
|212
|181
|Bakersfield
|57
|29
|18
|5
|5
|68
|185
|166
|Abbotsford
|57
|30
|21
|5
|1
|66
|188
|166
|Henderson
|56
|26
|26
|3
|1
|56
|161
|175
|San Diego
|56
|26
|26
|3
|1
|56
|170
|174
|Tucson
|56
|20
|30
|5
|1
|46
|151
|218
|San Jose
|59
|20
|35
|2
|2
|44
|180
|247
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Belleville 4, Hartford 1
Charlotte 5, Hershey 3
Cleveland 5, Rochester 4
Texas 2, Grand Rapids 1
Utica 5, Syracuse 3
Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2
Springfield 1, Providence 0
Manitoba 5, Toronto 0
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1
Rockford 4, Tucson 3
Colorado 8, Ontario 1
Henderson 5, Bakersfield 2
Iowa 2, San Diego 1
Saturday's Games
Charlotte 3, Hershey 1
Springfield 4, Belleville 3
WB/Scranton 9, Bridgeport 2
Rochester 6, Cleveland 2
Syracuse 8, Hartford 5
Texas 3, Grand Rapids 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Utica 2
Chicago 6, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 4, Ontario 3
Stockton 7, San Jose 1
Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Belleville at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Hershey at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
