All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield6336205279197192
Charlotte6437234078214182
Providence5830184670170154
Hershey6530265469179179
Hartford6229265265183197
WB/Scranton6530274468184195
Bridgeport6327266464185196
Lehigh Valley6224277459165200

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica6239166185218169
Laval5731213267194183
Toronto6032243168199199
Belleville5931244066181182
Syracuse6331246270196202
Rochester6532255372221240
Cleveland6424288460178222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago6341125592212158
Manitoba6135204276190171
Milwaukee6633254474198202
Rockford5829244163174182
Texas6126246563188200
Iowa5925265358162176
Grand Rapids6427296262172198

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton5740124185212151
Ontario5936155380228190
Colorado6135194377212181
Bakersfield5729185568185166
Abbotsford5730215166188166
Henderson5626263156161175
San Diego5626263156170174
Tucson5620305146151218
San Jose5920352244180247

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 4, Hartford 1

Charlotte 5, Hershey 3

Cleveland 5, Rochester 4

Texas 2, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 5, Syracuse 3

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Springfield 1, Providence 0

Manitoba 5, Toronto 0

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1

Rockford 4, Tucson 3

Colorado 8, Ontario 1

Henderson 5, Bakersfield 2

Iowa 2, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 3, Hershey 1

Springfield 4, Belleville 3

WB/Scranton 9, Bridgeport 2

Rochester 6, Cleveland 2

Syracuse 8, Hartford 5

Texas 3, Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Utica 2

Chicago 6, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 4, Ontario 3

Stockton 7, San Jose 1

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you