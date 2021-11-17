All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hartford1410310214633
Springfield139220204433
Hershey136421153439
Charlotte126510134134
Providence125421133235
WB/Scranton136601132539
Bridgeport155712134049
Lehigh Valley13373093040

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica1010000204218
Rochester117400144439
Toronto117400143432
Cleveland125313143238
Laval136610134341
Syracuse125511123639
Belleville135800103544

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago128310173829
Iowa117310154131
Manitoba137510153933
Grand Rapids125511123136
Texas125601113535
Rockford10361072540
Milwaukee11371072840

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Ontario1210101215234
Stockton119020203924
Bakersfield126411143537
Henderson126411143637
Colorado135602124247
Abbotsford114421113130
San Jose9441092737
Tucson10451092934
San Diego10361072837

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 2, Grand Rapids 1

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

