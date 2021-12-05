All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield1914320306748
Hartford1812420266145
Providence178531204646
Charlotte209920206160
Hershey178621194858
WB/Scranton188802183956
Bridgeport2171112175366
Lehigh Valley1931141114465

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica1816110336633
Cleveland199523235859
Rochester1711600226958
Toronto169511205254
Belleville1991000185758
Laval198920186371
Syracuse176821154654

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago1913411285845
Manitoba1912610256348
Iowa179710195544
Grand Rapids198821195661
Rockford188811184962
Texas187821175459
Milwaukee2071210155770

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton1713220285741
Ontario1712401256851
Colorado198812195859
Henderson168611184748
Tucson168710174450
San Diego178810174852
Bakersfield156612154146
Abbotsford166721154851
San Jose156810134459

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Laval 4, Texas 3

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 1

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Tucson 4, Colorado 1

Stockton 4, San Diego 1

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, ppd

Hartford at Providence, ppd

Springfield at Rochester, ppd

Henderson at Bakersfield, ppd

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport 3, Utica 2

Chicago 2, Iowa 1

Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 2

Manitoba 3, Belleville 1

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4

Stockton 3, San Diego 2

Colorado 4, Tucson 0

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

San Jose 6, Abbotsford 4

Springfield at Toronto, ppd

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, ppd

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, ppd

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

