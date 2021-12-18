All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield2415720327567
Charlotte26131120288878
Hartford2112621276958
Hershey2212721276768
Providence2211731266058
Bridgeport2691313226879
WB/Scranton2291012215171
Lehigh Valley2361142185875

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica2118120387540
Rochester2214800288582
Laval24121020268484
Cleveland2410833267276
Toronto2110911226475
Belleville22111100226463
Syracuse2181021196172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago2620411429059
Manitoba2515910317863
Rockford23111011246075
Iowa23101021237067
Milwaukee25101320227383
Grand Rapids2291021216469
Texas2381131206783

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton2318221398653
Ontario2114511308364
Henderson2111721256256
Colorado24101022247680
Abbotsford2110821236761
Tucson2110920225769
San Diego2191110195466
Bakersfield197813185058
San Jose2181210176793

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Laval 6, Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 3, Hartford 1

Utica 3, Cleveland 2

Hershey 2, Springfield 0

Chicago 1, Milwaukee 0

Iowa 4, Manitoba 1

Rockford 3, Texas 1

Bakersfield 5, San Diego 1

Ontario 7, San Jose 4

Stockton 3, Colorado 2

Belleville at Syracuse, ppd

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport 5, Charlotte 1

Abbotsford 3, Henderson 2

Hershey 8, WB/Scranton 3

Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Springfield 6, Hartford 4

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 2

Texas 3, Rockford 2

Stockton 5, Colorado 2

Tucson 4, Ontario 3

Laval at Syracuse, ppd

Manitoba at Iowa, ppd

Providence at Belleville, ppd

Toronto at Grand Rapids, ppd

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

