All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|24
|15
|7
|2
|0
|32
|75
|67
|Charlotte
|26
|13
|11
|2
|0
|28
|88
|78
|Hartford
|21
|12
|6
|2
|1
|27
|69
|58
|Hershey
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|67
|68
|Providence
|22
|11
|7
|3
|1
|26
|60
|58
|Bridgeport
|26
|9
|13
|1
|3
|22
|68
|79
|WB/Scranton
|22
|9
|10
|1
|2
|21
|51
|71
|Lehigh Valley
|23
|6
|11
|4
|2
|18
|58
|75
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|21
|18
|1
|2
|0
|38
|75
|40
|Rochester
|22
|14
|8
|0
|0
|28
|85
|82
|Laval
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|84
|84
|Cleveland
|24
|10
|8
|3
|3
|26
|72
|76
|Toronto
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|64
|75
|Belleville
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|64
|63
|Syracuse
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|61
|72
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|26
|20
|4
|1
|1
|42
|90
|59
|Manitoba
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|78
|63
|Rockford
|23
|11
|10
|1
|1
|24
|60
|75
|Iowa
|23
|10
|10
|2
|1
|23
|70
|67
|Milwaukee
|25
|10
|13
|2
|0
|22
|73
|83
|Grand Rapids
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|64
|69
|Texas
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|67
|83
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|23
|18
|2
|2
|1
|39
|86
|53
|Ontario
|21
|14
|5
|1
|1
|30
|83
|64
|Henderson
|21
|11
|7
|2
|1
|25
|62
|56
|Colorado
|24
|10
|10
|2
|2
|24
|76
|80
|Abbotsford
|21
|10
|8
|2
|1
|23
|67
|61
|Tucson
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|57
|69
|San Diego
|21
|9
|11
|1
|0
|19
|54
|66
|Bakersfield
|19
|7
|8
|1
|3
|18
|50
|58
|San Jose
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|67
|93
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Laval 6, Providence 3
Lehigh Valley 3, Hartford 1
Utica 3, Cleveland 2
Hershey 2, Springfield 0
Chicago 1, Milwaukee 0
Iowa 4, Manitoba 1
Rockford 3, Texas 1
Bakersfield 5, San Diego 1
Ontario 7, San Jose 4
Stockton 3, Colorado 2
Belleville at Syracuse, ppd
Saturday's Games
Bridgeport 5, Charlotte 1
Abbotsford 3, Henderson 2
Hershey 8, WB/Scranton 3
Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Springfield 6, Hartford 4
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 2
Texas 3, Rockford 2
Stockton 5, Colorado 2
Tucson 4, Ontario 3
Laval at Syracuse, ppd
Manitoba at Iowa, ppd
Providence at Belleville, ppd
Toronto at Grand Rapids, ppd
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.