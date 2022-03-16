All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|55
|31
|17
|5
|2
|69
|176
|171
|Providence
|51
|28
|17
|3
|3
|62
|160
|140
|Hartford
|52
|27
|18
|5
|2
|61
|155
|151
|Charlotte
|57
|31
|22
|4
|0
|66
|193
|170
|Hershey
|57
|29
|21
|4
|3
|65
|164
|153
|WB/Scranton
|56
|25
|23
|4
|4
|58
|153
|172
|Bridgeport
|57
|23
|25
|5
|4
|55
|159
|173
|Lehigh Valley
|55
|20
|25
|7
|3
|50
|144
|178
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|53
|35
|12
|6
|0
|76
|189
|144
|Toronto
|50
|26
|20
|3
|1
|56
|170
|169
|Laval
|50
|26
|21
|3
|0
|55
|164
|166
|Belleville
|51
|27
|22
|2
|0
|56
|159
|159
|Rochester
|57
|28
|23
|4
|2
|62
|188
|207
|Syracuse
|54
|25
|21
|6
|2
|58
|161
|175
|Cleveland
|55
|21
|23
|7
|4
|53
|153
|185
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|54
|34
|10
|5
|5
|78
|178
|137
|Manitoba
|52
|31
|17
|2
|2
|66
|161
|142
|Milwaukee
|58
|30
|21
|4
|3
|67
|173
|172
|Grand Rapids
|55
|25
|23
|5
|2
|57
|149
|160
|Rockford
|51
|24
|23
|3
|1
|52
|146
|163
|Iowa
|54
|23
|24
|5
|2
|53
|149
|158
|Texas
|53
|21
|22
|5
|5
|52
|162
|176
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|49
|35
|9
|4
|1
|75
|177
|129
|Ontario
|51
|33
|11
|4
|3
|73
|203
|158
|Colorado
|53
|29
|17
|4
|3
|65
|178
|154
|Bakersfield
|49
|24
|16
|4
|5
|57
|156
|146
|Abbotsford
|50
|26
|19
|4
|1
|57
|165
|146
|Henderson
|48
|24
|20
|3
|1
|52
|145
|145
|San Diego
|48
|21
|25
|2
|0
|44
|140
|154
|Tucson
|49
|17
|27
|4
|1
|39
|130
|194
|San Jose
|50
|18
|29
|2
|1
|39
|157
|210
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Stockton 3, Bakersfield 1
Tuesday's Games
Rockford 4, Cleveland 3
Utica 3, Belleville 2
Manitoba 2, Abbotsford 1
Wednesday's Games
Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Hershey at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.