EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey2920621438670
Providence2616442387970
Bridgeport2714850339484
WB/Scranton2513822307462
Lehigh Valley26121121277579
Charlotte26121121277285
Springfield27101214257280
Hartford2591114236378

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto2717811369585
Rochester2514911308283
Syracuse2613922309990
Cleveland251210122795102
Utica2411931267575
Belleville271213202692105
Laval291015312497112

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas29177323910978
Milwaukee2716902349779
Manitoba2515721338172
Rockford2715912339990
Iowa27111222268091
Grand Rapids251014102172101
Chicago2481420186697

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado2818820388468
Calgary26187103710467
Abbotsford2716911349887
Coachella Valley2415630339174
Ontario2515901317364
Tucson2613940308984
San Jose29131501277899
Henderson28111601237378
Bakersfield26101510216983
San Diego27621001268109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 5, WB/Scranton 2

Utica 4, Cleveland 3

Texas 6, Rockford 1

Calgary 4, Ontario 1

Bakersfield 2, Colorado 1

Abbotsford 6, San Jose 2

Tucson 3, Coachella Valley 2

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse 2, Laval 1

Belleville 3, WB/Scranton 1

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Manitoba 5, Iowa 3

Milwaukee 5, Chicago 2

Rockford 3, Texas 2

Calgary 5, Ontario 2

Colorado 4, Bakersfield 3

Abbotsford 6, San Jose 3

Thursday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

