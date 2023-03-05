All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey5534145275163140
Providence5432128274161146
Charlotte5531193267171165
Springfield5428202462164157
Lehigh Valley5527223360165170
Hartford5424203758164164
Bridgeport5424227156175183
WB/Scranton5422234553145156

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto5637162177193170
Syracuse5327194361187170
Utica5426206260160161
Rochester5326224157173178
Laval5523227356200200
Belleville5624274153177205
Cleveland5323244252172201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas5430147370195153
Milwaukee5432173269181153
Manitoba5229173364162157
Rockford5627214462174183
Iowa5625225459161170
Chicago5324243253159184
Grand Rapids5422264250155202

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary5638153079203146
Coachella Valley5236104278189137
Colorado5430174367159145
Abbotsford5631202367186169
Ontario5530204165174156
Bakersfield5425252254162170
Tucson5624266054172189
San Jose5422271449148185
Henderson5622290549152162
San Diego5717391035144219

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 2, Utica 1

Hershey 4, Toronto 3

Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2

Laval 4, Rochester 3

Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Belleville 4, Rockford 1

Springfield 1, Hartford 0

Chicago 4, Manitoba 1

Texas 5, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 3, Tucson 2

Colorado 3, Calgary 1

Coachella Valley 5, Bakersfield 1

San Jose 4, Ontario 2

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 3, WB/Scranton 2

Hartford 9, Bridgeport 0

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3

Providence 1, Hershey 0

Rockford 2, Laval 1

Belleville 3, Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Toronto 3

Springfield 4, Charlotte 1

Milwaukee 3, Texas 2

Coachella Valley 5, San Jose 4

San Diego 2, Tucson 1

Calgary 6, Colorado 5

Bakersfield 5, Ontario 4

Henderson 3, Abbotsford 2

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

