All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|55
|34
|14
|5
|2
|75
|163
|140
|Providence
|54
|32
|12
|8
|2
|74
|161
|146
|Charlotte
|55
|31
|19
|3
|2
|67
|171
|165
|Springfield
|54
|28
|20
|2
|4
|62
|164
|157
|Lehigh Valley
|55
|27
|22
|3
|3
|60
|165
|170
|Hartford
|54
|24
|20
|3
|7
|58
|164
|164
|Bridgeport
|54
|24
|22
|7
|1
|56
|175
|183
|WB/Scranton
|54
|22
|23
|4
|5
|53
|145
|156
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|56
|37
|16
|2
|1
|77
|193
|170
|Syracuse
|53
|27
|19
|4
|3
|61
|187
|170
|Utica
|54
|26
|20
|6
|2
|60
|160
|161
|Rochester
|53
|26
|22
|4
|1
|57
|173
|178
|Laval
|55
|23
|22
|7
|3
|56
|200
|200
|Belleville
|56
|24
|27
|4
|1
|53
|177
|205
|Cleveland
|53
|23
|24
|4
|2
|52
|172
|201
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|54
|30
|14
|7
|3
|70
|195
|153
|Milwaukee
|54
|32
|17
|3
|2
|69
|181
|153
|Manitoba
|52
|29
|17
|3
|3
|64
|162
|157
|Rockford
|56
|27
|21
|4
|4
|62
|174
|183
|Iowa
|56
|25
|22
|5
|4
|59
|161
|170
|Chicago
|53
|24
|24
|3
|2
|53
|159
|184
|Grand Rapids
|54
|22
|26
|4
|2
|50
|155
|202
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|56
|38
|15
|3
|0
|79
|203
|146
|Coachella Valley
|52
|36
|10
|4
|2
|78
|189
|137
|Colorado
|54
|30
|17
|4
|3
|67
|159
|145
|Abbotsford
|56
|31
|20
|2
|3
|67
|186
|169
|Ontario
|55
|30
|20
|4
|1
|65
|174
|156
|Bakersfield
|54
|25
|25
|2
|2
|54
|162
|170
|Tucson
|56
|24
|26
|6
|0
|54
|172
|189
|San Jose
|54
|22
|27
|1
|4
|49
|148
|185
|Henderson
|56
|22
|29
|0
|5
|49
|152
|162
|San Diego
|57
|17
|39
|1
|0
|35
|144
|219
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Charlotte 2, Utica 1
Hershey 4, Toronto 3
Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2
Laval 4, Rochester 3
Syracuse 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Belleville 4, Rockford 1
Springfield 1, Hartford 0
Chicago 4, Manitoba 1
Texas 5, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 3, Tucson 2
Colorado 3, Calgary 1
Coachella Valley 5, Bakersfield 1
San Jose 4, Ontario 2
Saturday's Games
Cleveland 3, WB/Scranton 2
Hartford 9, Bridgeport 0
Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3
Providence 1, Hershey 0
Rockford 2, Laval 1
Belleville 3, Rochester 2
Lehigh Valley 4, Toronto 3
Springfield 4, Charlotte 1
Milwaukee 3, Texas 2
Coachella Valley 5, San Jose 4
San Diego 2, Tucson 1
Calgary 6, Colorado 5
Bakersfield 5, Ontario 4
Henderson 3, Abbotsford 2
Sunday's Games
Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
