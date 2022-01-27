All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hartford3519113243107100
Hershey3720123245117103
Providence32171131389985
Springfield3719134143118121
Charlotte3619152040122108
Lehigh Valley331213623289105
Bridgeport4015183437109125
WB/Scranton351417133286113

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica32235405012181
Rochester3520122143132130
Toronto3318122139106113
Laval28151120329596
Syracuse321513313492101
Cleveland3413144333100114
Belleville31151600309396

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago36247415311991
Manitoba352210214710784
Grand Rapids351513523799103
Rockford321514213392100
Iowa361616313698102
Milwaukee3917182238111125
Texas311114422893115

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton34237315011684
Ontario32216324712798
Colorado3519113243114107
Bakersfield3015933369586
Henderson31171121379485
Abbotsford30141231329289
San Diego311316202883102
Tucson321217212784118
San Jose3514201029105135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Hershey 6, WB/Scranton 2

Utica 4, Providence 0

Wednesday's Games

Ontario 4, San Jose 1

Hartford 5, Springfield 1

Milwaukee 1, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 3, Cleveland 1

Iowa 2, Rockford 1

Texas 2, Chicago 1

Bakersfield 6, Tucson 2

Colorado 5, San Diego 3

Thursday's Games

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

