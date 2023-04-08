All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence6842168294204183
Hershey6842175493202169
Springfield6836243580216198
Charlotte6836245380219206
Lehigh Valley6836263378207206
Hartford6933254777218211
Bridgeport6832287172222230
WB/Scranton6825307663179209

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto6941224288217210
Syracuse6834246478236221
Rochester6834256377220220
Utica6833256476203206
Cleveland6731295269211241
Laval6829297368239238
Belleville6828306466214244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas6737189386248191
Milwaukee6839234284225200
Manitoba6835245479211211
Iowa6832265574201202
Rockford6732265473199219
Chicago6732284371208227
Grand Rapids6928334464191247

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary68491531102249164
Coachella Valley6746154298248181
Colorado6937227384199185
Abbotsford6838233483220197
Ontario6833295172199198
Bakersfield6834302272200206
Tucson6930317168210232
San Jose6929332565197240
Henderson6826370557187212
San Diego6920462143176271

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids 5, Manitoba 2

Friday's Games

Cleveland 5, Laval 4

Hartford 6, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 3, Grand Rapids 1

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2

Utica 5, Toronto 0

Hershey 3, Springfield 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 2

Providence 3, WB/Scranton 1

Chicago 4, Iowa 1

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2

Texas 7, Tucson 3

Abbotsford 4, Ontario 3

Calgary 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 4, San Jose 3

Henderson 4, Bakersfield 3

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

