EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|68
|42
|16
|8
|2
|94
|204
|183
|Hershey
|68
|42
|17
|5
|4
|93
|202
|169
|Springfield
|68
|36
|24
|3
|5
|80
|216
|198
|Charlotte
|68
|36
|24
|5
|3
|80
|219
|206
|Lehigh Valley
|68
|36
|26
|3
|3
|78
|207
|206
|Hartford
|69
|33
|25
|4
|7
|77
|218
|211
|Bridgeport
|68
|32
|28
|7
|1
|72
|222
|230
|WB/Scranton
|68
|25
|30
|7
|6
|63
|179
|209
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|69
|41
|22
|4
|2
|88
|217
|210
|Syracuse
|68
|34
|24
|6
|4
|78
|236
|221
|Rochester
|68
|34
|25
|6
|3
|77
|220
|220
|Utica
|68
|33
|25
|6
|4
|76
|203
|206
|Cleveland
|67
|31
|29
|5
|2
|69
|211
|241
|Laval
|68
|29
|29
|7
|3
|68
|239
|238
|Belleville
|68
|28
|30
|6
|4
|66
|214
|244
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|67
|37
|18
|9
|3
|86
|248
|191
|Milwaukee
|68
|39
|23
|4
|2
|84
|225
|200
|Manitoba
|68
|35
|24
|5
|4
|79
|211
|211
|Iowa
|68
|32
|26
|5
|5
|74
|201
|202
|Rockford
|67
|32
|26
|5
|4
|73
|199
|219
|Chicago
|67
|32
|28
|4
|3
|71
|208
|227
|Grand Rapids
|69
|28
|33
|4
|4
|64
|191
|247
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|68
|49
|15
|3
|1
|102
|249
|164
|Coachella Valley
|67
|46
|15
|4
|2
|98
|248
|181
|Colorado
|69
|37
|22
|7
|3
|84
|199
|185
|Abbotsford
|68
|38
|23
|3
|4
|83
|220
|197
|Ontario
|68
|33
|29
|5
|1
|72
|199
|198
|Bakersfield
|68
|34
|30
|2
|2
|72
|200
|206
|Tucson
|69
|30
|31
|7
|1
|68
|210
|232
|San Jose
|69
|29
|33
|2
|5
|65
|197
|240
|Henderson
|68
|26
|37
|0
|5
|57
|187
|212
|San Diego
|69
|20
|46
|2
|1
|43
|176
|271
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Grand Rapids 5, Manitoba 2
Friday's Games
Cleveland 5, Laval 4
Hartford 6, Bridgeport 2
Manitoba 3, Grand Rapids 1
Rochester 3, Syracuse 2
Utica 5, Toronto 0
Hershey 3, Springfield 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 2
Providence 3, WB/Scranton 1
Chicago 4, Iowa 1
Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2
Texas 7, Tucson 3
Abbotsford 4, Ontario 3
Calgary 4, San Diego 2
Colorado 4, San Jose 3
Henderson 4, Bakersfield 3
Saturday's Games
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
