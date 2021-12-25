All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield2515721337871
Hartford2313622307867
Charlotte27141120309179
Hershey2312821277072
Providence2211731266058
Bridgeport28101413247587
WB/Scranton2291012215171
Lehigh Valley2361142185875

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica2118120387540
Rochester2315800308985
Laval24121020268484
Cleveland2410833267276
Toronto2110911226475
Belleville22111100226463
Syracuse2181021196172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago2620411429059
Manitoba2515910317863
Milwaukee27121320267784
Rockford24111111246077
Iowa23101021237067
Grand Rapids2391031226571
Texas2381131206783

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton2318221398653
Ontario2114511308364
Henderson2212721276557
Colorado26111122268284
Abbotsford2210921236864
Tucson2110920225769
San Jose241013102175100
San Diego2291210195570
Bakersfield197813185058

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, ppd

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Toronto, ppd

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, ppd

