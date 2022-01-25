All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence31171031389981
Hartford341811324110299
Hershey3619123243111101
Springfield3619124143117116
Charlotte3619152040122108
Lehigh Valley331213623289105
WB/Scranton341416133284107
Bridgeport4015183437109125

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica31225404811781
Rochester3520122143132130
Toronto3318122139106113
Laval28151120329596
Syracuse311413313289100
Cleveland331313433399111
Belleville31151600309396

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago35247315211889
Manitoba352210214710784
Grand Rapids341512523799102
Rockford31151411329198
Iowa351516313496101
Milwaukee3816182236110125
Texas301014422691114

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton34237315011684
Ontario31206324512397
Colorado3418113241109104
Henderson31171121379485
Bakersfield2914933348984
Abbotsford30141231329289
San Diego30131520288097
Tucson311216212782112
San Jose3414191029104131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Grand Rapids 3

WB/Scranton 5, Cleveland 1

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ontario at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you