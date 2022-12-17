All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey2617621377564
Providence2515442367769
Bridgeport2614750339180
WB/Scranton2213612297052
Charlotte25121021277281
Lehigh Valley2312911266968
Springfield26101114256973
Hartford2491014236175

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto2515811328478
Rochester2413911287883
Cleveland2312812279194
Syracuse2411922269386
Belleville24111210238595
Utica229931226469
Laval27914312292109

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas2615722349873
Milwaukee2415702328466
Rockford2413812299280
Manitoba2212721276765
Iowa25111022267683
Grand Rapids24101310217196
Chicago2161320145488

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Colorado2516720347461
Calgary2416710339564
Coachella Valley2214530318568
Abbotsford2414811308679
Ontario2214701296855
San Jose26131201277182
Tucson2311840267474
Henderson27101601217078
Bakersfield2391310196476
San Diego26620001264100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Hartford 6, Grand Rapids 4

Rochester 4, Charlotte 2

Syracuse 4, Springfield 2

Utica 5, Bridgeport 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 1

Texas 4, Iowa 2

Toronto 4, Rockford 3

Colorado 4, San Jose 3

Abbotsford 3, Henderson 2

Coachella Valley 8, San Diego 1

Ontario at Bakersfield, ppd

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 7, Laval 4

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Hartford at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

