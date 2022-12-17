All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|26
|17
|6
|2
|1
|37
|75
|64
|Providence
|25
|15
|4
|4
|2
|36
|77
|69
|Bridgeport
|26
|14
|7
|5
|0
|33
|91
|80
|WB/Scranton
|22
|13
|6
|1
|2
|29
|70
|52
|Charlotte
|25
|12
|10
|2
|1
|27
|72
|81
|Lehigh Valley
|23
|12
|9
|1
|1
|26
|69
|68
|Springfield
|26
|10
|11
|1
|4
|25
|69
|73
|Hartford
|24
|9
|10
|1
|4
|23
|61
|75
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|25
|15
|8
|1
|1
|32
|84
|78
|Rochester
|24
|13
|9
|1
|1
|28
|78
|83
|Cleveland
|23
|12
|8
|1
|2
|27
|91
|94
|Syracuse
|24
|11
|9
|2
|2
|26
|93
|86
|Belleville
|24
|11
|12
|1
|0
|23
|85
|95
|Utica
|22
|9
|9
|3
|1
|22
|64
|69
|Laval
|27
|9
|14
|3
|1
|22
|92
|109
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|26
|15
|7
|2
|2
|34
|98
|73
|Milwaukee
|24
|15
|7
|0
|2
|32
|84
|66
|Rockford
|24
|13
|8
|1
|2
|29
|92
|80
|Manitoba
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|67
|65
|Iowa
|25
|11
|10
|2
|2
|26
|76
|83
|Grand Rapids
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|71
|96
|Chicago
|21
|6
|13
|2
|0
|14
|54
|88
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|25
|16
|7
|2
|0
|34
|74
|61
|Calgary
|24
|16
|7
|1
|0
|33
|95
|64
|Coachella Valley
|22
|14
|5
|3
|0
|31
|85
|68
|Abbotsford
|24
|14
|8
|1
|1
|30
|86
|79
|Ontario
|22
|14
|7
|0
|1
|29
|68
|55
|San Jose
|26
|13
|12
|0
|1
|27
|71
|82
|Tucson
|23
|11
|8
|4
|0
|26
|74
|74
|Henderson
|27
|10
|16
|0
|1
|21
|70
|78
|Bakersfield
|23
|9
|13
|1
|0
|19
|64
|76
|San Diego
|26
|6
|20
|0
|0
|12
|64
|100
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Hartford 6, Grand Rapids 4
Rochester 4, Charlotte 2
Syracuse 4, Springfield 2
Utica 5, Bridgeport 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4
WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 1
Texas 4, Iowa 2
Toronto 4, Rockford 3
Colorado 4, San Jose 3
Abbotsford 3, Henderson 2
Coachella Valley 8, San Diego 1
Ontario at Bakersfield, ppd
Saturday's Games
Cleveland 7, Laval 4
Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Hartford at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.