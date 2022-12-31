All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey3222721479275
Providence3118652439084
Charlotte30161121358592
Bridgeport3114115134108107
Springfield32141314339292
WB/Scranton2713923317868
Lehigh Valley29141221318488
Hartford30111315288197

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto30199114010492
Rochester2817911369592
Utica2713941318986
Syracuse2813112230103101
Laval3112153128108116
Cleveland2812131227104115
Belleville301216202699117

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Texas30187324111681
Milwaukee301810023810785
Rockford301710123710997
Manitoba2816921358984
Iowa30131322309099
Chicago281014312483114
Grand Rapids291117102383119

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Coachella Valley29206304311083
Calgary28207104111570
Abbotsford29189113810791
Colorado30181020388875
Tucson291411403210099
Ontario26151001317971
San Jose321318012780112
Henderson32121802268388
Bakersfield29111710237795
San Diego31823001682125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Iowa 2, Colorado 1

Laval 5, Syracuse 1

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 0

Utica 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3

Rochester 5, Belleville 3

Springfield 6, Bridgeport 3

Abbotsford 4, Manitoba 2

Rockford 4, Chicago 3

Texas 7, Tucson 3

Calgary 2, Bakersfield 1

Coachella Valley 4, San Jose 0

Henderson 4, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 3, Cleveland 2

Rochester 3, Toronto 2

Abbotsford 5, Manitoba 2

Providence 4, Hershey 3

Springfield 2, Hartford 1

Coachella Valley 4, San Jose 1

Milwaukee 4, Grand Rapids 2

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Henderson, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Abbotsford at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

