EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Charlotte330006128
Providence320105119
WB/Scranton21010344
Bridgeport32100499
Hershey32100497
Lehigh Valley21100244
Springfield4130021011
Hartford20110147

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Rochester4310061311
Cleveland3210041312
Belleville4211051717
Toronto21100255
Utica21100245
Laval4121031114
Syracuse3010221215

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Manitoba320105137
Grand Rapids3210041313
Texas321004107
Milwaukee21100275
Rockford21100258
Iowa30201149
Chicago202000410

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
San Jose22000474
Bakersfield32010598
Abbotsford321004913
Coachella Valley3210041210
Colorado3210041310
Ontario321004158
San Diego2110021110
Tucson21100247
Henderson4130021313
Calgary303000815

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Abbotsford 4, Coachella Valley 3

Charlotte 5, Hershey 4

Utica 3, Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 5, Providence 4

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

Springfield 5, Belleville 2

WB/Scranton 2, Laval 1

Manitoba 5, Chicago 2

Texas 2, Iowa 0

Colorado 6, Calgary 2

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

