All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Springfield1914320306748
Hartford1812420266145
Providence178531204646
Hershey178621194858
WB/Scranton188802183956
Charlotte198920185657
Bridgeport2061112155064
Lehigh Valley1831041114160

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica1716100326430
Cleveland179323235350
Rochester1711600226958
Toronto169511205254
Belleville189900185655
Laval187920165968
Syracuse176821154654

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago1711411245444
Manitoba1811610236047
Iowa159510195440
Grand Rapids177721174955
Rockford167711164355
Texas177811165155
Milwaukee1851210114865

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton1511220245038
Ontario1611401236549
Henderson168611184748
San Diego158610174545
Colorado177712175355
Tucson147610154045
Abbotsford156621154445
Bakersfield146611143943
San Jose145810113855

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Abbotsford 3, Ontario 2

Wednesday's Games

Utica 2, Belleville 0

Texas 4, Laval 3

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 1

Abbotsford 5, Ontario 4

Springfield at Hartford, ppd

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Syracuse at Rochester, ppd

Bakersfield at Stockton, ppd

Thursday's Games

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Texas at Laval, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, ppd

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Springfield at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

