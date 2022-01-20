All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence2916931369375
Springfield3419113142112108
Hartford32171032399992
Hershey341811324110498
Charlotte3317142036112100
Lehigh Valley31111262308399
Bridgeport371317343399116
WB/Scranton311116132671103

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utica29205404410777
Rochester3319112141125122
Toronto301711113699102
Laval28151120329596
Syracuse29141131328590
Cleveland30121143319099
Belleville31151600309396

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Chicago33246215111482
Manitoba332010214310080
Grand Rapids32151142369493
Rockford29141311308691
Iowa33151431349396
Milwaukee3715182234105123
Texas28914412384109

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton32227214711079
Ontario29186324111089
Henderson29161021358979
Bakersfield2713833328376
Colorado3216113237104101
San Diego28131320287588
Abbotsford28121231288384
Tucson29121421277499
San Jose321318102796125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 3

Springfield 4, Charlotte 2

San Diego 4, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

Hartford 5, Toronto 2

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 1

Syracuse 3, Rochester 2

Laval 4, Utica 3

Iowa 4, Manitoba 3

Milwaukee 4, Texas 3

Bakersfield 6, Tucson 3

San Diego 3, Stockton 2

Thursday's Games

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Belleville at Laval, ppd

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Toronto at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, ppd

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

