All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|65
|40
|15
|8
|2
|90
|196
|176
|Hershey
|64
|39
|16
|5
|4
|87
|191
|163
|Springfield
|65
|35
|23
|2
|5
|77
|205
|186
|Charlotte
|65
|35
|23
|4
|3
|77
|207
|195
|Lehigh Valley
|65
|34
|25
|3
|3
|74
|198
|197
|Hartford
|66
|30
|25
|4
|7
|71
|205
|207
|Bridgeport
|64
|30
|26
|7
|1
|68
|209
|216
|WB/Scranton
|65
|25
|28
|6
|6
|62
|175
|197
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|65
|40
|20
|3
|2
|85
|210
|197
|Syracuse
|64
|32
|24
|5
|3
|72
|223
|208
|Rochester
|65
|32
|25
|5
|3
|72
|211
|213
|Utica
|65
|31
|24
|6
|4
|72
|191
|198
|Laval
|66
|28
|28
|7
|3
|66
|229
|229
|Cleveland
|63
|29
|27
|5
|2
|65
|204
|230
|Belleville
|65
|27
|29
|6
|3
|63
|208
|237
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|64
|39
|20
|3
|2
|83
|212
|180
|Texas
|65
|35
|18
|9
|3
|82
|234
|186
|Manitoba
|65
|34
|22
|5
|4
|77
|205
|203
|Iowa
|65
|31
|24
|5
|5
|72
|193
|193
|Rockford
|64
|30
|25
|5
|4
|69
|191
|213
|Chicago
|63
|28
|28
|4
|3
|63
|190
|219
|Grand Rapids
|66
|27
|31
|4
|4
|62
|184
|237
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|66
|47
|15
|3
|1
|98
|242
|161
|Coachella Valley
|63
|43
|14
|4
|2
|92
|236
|173
|Colorado
|65
|35
|21
|6
|3
|79
|191
|175
|Abbotsford
|66
|36
|23
|3
|4
|79
|214
|193
|Ontario
|65
|33
|27
|4
|1
|71
|195
|188
|Bakersfield
|64
|31
|29
|2
|2
|66
|189
|199
|Tucson
|65
|30
|29
|6
|0
|66
|200
|215
|San Jose
|65
|28
|32
|1
|4
|61
|183
|222
|Henderson
|66
|24
|37
|0
|5
|53
|178
|205
|San Diego
|65
|19
|43
|2
|1
|41
|166
|254
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Abbotsford 4, Manitoba 2
Friday's Games
Calgary 5, Henderson 1
Hartford 5, Providence 0
Milwaukee 6, Grand Rapids 3
Rochester 4, Utica 3
Springfield 3, Charlotte 2
Syracuse 6, Belleville 5
Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2
Laval 3, Rockford 0
San Jose 2, Texas 1
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Hershey at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Hershey at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
