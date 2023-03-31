All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Providence6540158290196176
Hershey6439165487191163
Springfield6535232577205186
Charlotte6535234377207195
Lehigh Valley6534253374198197
Hartford6630254771205207
Bridgeport6430267168209216
WB/Scranton6525286662175197

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto6540203285210197
Syracuse6432245372223208
Rochester6532255372211213
Utica6531246472191198
Laval6628287366229229
Cleveland6329275265204230
Belleville6527296363208237

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee6439203283212180
Texas6535189382234186
Manitoba6534225477205203
Iowa6531245572193193
Rockford6430255469191213
Chicago6328284363190219
Grand Rapids6627314462184237

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Calgary6647153198242161
Coachella Valley6343144292236173
Colorado6535216379191175
Abbotsford6636233479214193
Ontario6533274171195188
Bakersfield6431292266189199
Tucson6530296066200215
San Jose6528321461183222
Henderson6624370553178205
San Diego6519432141166254

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Abbotsford 4, Manitoba 2

Friday's Games

Calgary 5, Henderson 1

Hartford 5, Providence 0

Milwaukee 6, Grand Rapids 3

Rochester 4, Utica 3

Springfield 3, Charlotte 2

Syracuse 6, Belleville 5

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Laval 3, Rockford 0

San Jose 2, Texas 1

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hershey at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

