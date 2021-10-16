All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Hershey11000252
Springfield11000221
WB/Scranton11000221
Providence11000221
Hartford21100233
Bridgeport20101124
Lehigh Valley10100012
Charlotte10100025

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse210103109
Toronto11000251
Laval21100287
Belleville21100278
Cleveland211002910
Rochester00000000
Utica00000000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Milwaukee11000273
Iowa11000220
Grand Rapids21100298
Rockford21100269
Chicago10100035
Texas10100002
Manitoba10100015

Pacific Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Stockton21010333
Ontario11000252
Henderson11000254
Tucson21100233
Colorado10001145
Abbotsford00000000
Bakersfield00000000
San Jose00000000
San Diego10100025

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 1

Hartford 2, Bridgeport 1

Laval 6, Belleville 2

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 4

Henderson 5, Colorado 4

Tucson 1, Stockton 0

Saturday's Games

Toronto 5, Manitoba 1

WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Cleveland 5, Syracuse 4

Hershey 5, Charlotte 2

Milwaukee 7, Grand Rapids 3

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Springfield 2, Hartford 1

Iowa 2, Texas 0

Rockford 5, Chicago 3

Ontario 5, San Diego 2

Stockton 3, Tucson 2

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

